Murder probe begins after Irish musician dies in Georgia

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

A murder investigation is underway after the body of an Irishman was discovered in a river in the former Soviet country of Georgia.

According to local media reports, the body of Tom Kennedy, originally from Co Mayo, was found in the Mtkvari River in Gori on October 8th.

The 28-year-old had been socialising with several Georgian men before a row took place, local police say. The men are accused of beating Mr Kennedy and throwing him in the river while he was unconscious.

Four men have appeared in court charged with murder, while another has been accused of failing to disclose the crime to the police.

Mr Kennedy was a musician, singer and songwriter who studied at MTU Cork School of Music.

From Lahardane, Co Mayo, he was the son of Eddie and Cathy Kennedy and one of a family of seven boys, according to The Western People.

Efforts are now being made to repatriate his body to Ireland.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by his cousin, Olivia Barrett, in a bid to raise money for his repatriation.

“We are absolutely devastated there are no words, life will never be the same again without our beautiful talented boy,” the page says.

The family are receiving the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which they say is providing them with “invaluable support” during an extremely difficult time.

Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/tom-kennedy-repatriation-fund

