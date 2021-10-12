Teen murderer caused €6,000 damage at detention centre

Tom Tuite

A youth “trashed” a room during a stand-off in the Oberstown juvenile detention centre while awaiting trial for murder.

The 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to causing €5,992 worth of criminal damage at the Dublin Children’s Court on Tuesday.

Garda Nicky McBride told Judge Paul Kelly the teenager and another youth “barricaded” themselves in a room and threatened staff for several hours. Planks were used to smash a door and a television for no reason. It ended when gardai intervened.

‘Absolutely trashed’

Judge Kelly remarked that the room was “absolutely trashed”. The garda showed him photos of the damage.

The youth, who cannot be named as he is a minor, was sentenced in May to life detention with a review after eight years.

In that case, he admitted murdering Claudio Robu, 39, a Romanian man who was kicked to death on a laneway off Madison Road, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 on September 14th, 2020.

Defence counsel Lily Casey told Judge Kelly that the boy was aged 16 at the time of the Oberstown incident.

Childhood

She said he had experienced a violent childhood.

His mother’s partner was abusive to him, and he was abandoned in May 2020. The teen also pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possessing €10 of cannabis on September 4th, 2020.

Counsel said the boy had been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, but it was not treated.

He is doing well in custody and hopes to complete the Leaving Certificate.

She asked the judge to take his age, difficult background and progress in custody into consideration.

Judge Kelly ordered a probation report and adjourned the case for two weeks.