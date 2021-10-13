Store forced to close as owners find it near impossible to get staff

Louise Walsh

The owners of a premier ice-cream shop have had to close the doors at one of their branches as they say they are finding it “near impossible” to get staff.

Melt Gelato, which makes its own ice-cream, says it can’t seem to find staff to fill ten positions available at their stores in Meath and Dublin and so, had to shut their shop in Swords temporarily.

Owner Sarah Clarke posted on Facebook to apologise for the inconvenience and says she hopes to be back up and running soon.

Disinterested in working

Ms Clarke said, while their existing staff are fantastic and great former workers have moved on for college or other reasons, some applicants just seem ‘disinterested’ in working.

“Myself and my partner David have worked day and night in building up our business from one store in Ashbourne, Co. Meath to opening two more in Navan and in Dublin’s Swords,” Ms Clarke commented.

“Thankfully, we have received huge praise from customers about our staff and the ice-cream which is made on site by our own chef

“However some of our staff left to go to college or other jobs, and we are finding it near impossible to fill the positions. Myself and David are having to split ourselves between Navan and Ashbourne, so regretfully had to take the decision to close Swords until we can fill the vacancies.

“Since Covid, people just don’t seem to want to work. Some people we have tried in the job have been on their phones the whole time. Some seem disinterested in engaging with customers.

“In a few cases, if we pointed out that they did something wrong or made a milkshake too watery, they would just shrug their shoulders. They don’t seem to care.

“We pay above the minimum wage, so there is no problem with paying staff, but many just won’t work. There have also been a few applicants asking for cash because they have been receiving the Covid-19 pay out.

“Even five years ago, young people were grateful to get a part-time or any job, but now they seem to have lost interest. I have to say again — not all are like this, and we have been blessed over the time we are open to have come across great staff.

“From talking to other businesses, it seems to be a regular occurrence now. It’s almost like many young people are too into their phones and have lost the ability to communicate.”