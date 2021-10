A proposal by a Carlow business for a new steel fabrication workshop has had a spanner thrown in the works after an appeal to an Bord Pleanala.

Thompson Project Management had been successful in gaining planning permission from Carlow Council for the workshop at Newacre, Athy Road, Carlow last month.

However, an objection has been lodged recently Fionnula & Joseph Mitchell. The grounds for the objection are not currently available. The application is due to be decided on 10 February next.