Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, October 14, 2021

 

Ann Marie (Nancy) Jordan

Thomas Court, Dublin, late of Killedmond, Borris, Co. Carlow, 12 October 2021 Beloved daughter of the late John, Sadly missed by her daughters Sian, her partner Karl and Amy, mother Hannah, grandchildren Nathan, Lauryn, Ali, Naomi and CJ, brothers, sisters, Catherine, Mary, Peter, Deirdre, Helen, Jaki, John, David, Amanda and Anthony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements.

