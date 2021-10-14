Engineering firm donates life-saving device to the people of Bagenalstown

By Suzanne Pender

A GENEROUS gesture by a Bagenalstown company could prove to be a lifesaving act with the arrival of a new defibrillator in the town.

Manufacturing company PB Machine Tech kindly installed a new defibrillator outside its premises on the Royal Oak Road, allowing access to Bagenalstown Cardiac First Responders, the ambulance service and the general public.

PB Machine Tech is a family-owned business operating in Bagenalstown since 1988 from its two sites at Muinebheag Business Park and the Royal Oak Road.

The company produces hydraulic cylinders for machinery manufacturers globally, employing more than 140 people.

While PB Machine Tech has had an AED (automated external defibrillator) at its business park headquarters for many years for the benefit of employees, it was recently decided to buy a second life-saving device for its Royal Oak Road/Barrett Street facility.

However, it quickly emerged that while an AED in Royal Oak is located at Doyle’s Deli and another in the town’s Kilcarrig Street, currently there are none in the town centre.

The company therefore decided to make the AED available to Bagenalstown Cardiac First Responders, the ambulance service and the general public by placing this vital medical device outside its premises.

“We would like to thank most sincerely PB Machine Tech for their generosity for installing a new defibrillator outside their premises on the Royal Oak Road in Bagenalstown,” said Bagenalstown Cardiac First Responders.

“In the event of someone going into cardiac arrest, this equipment is extremely important and can save someone’s life. The defibrillator is registered with the National Ambulance Service.”

The group is delighted that a fourth AED will be installed shortly at Bagenalstown Swimming Pool.

“It is vitally important to have as many AEDs as possible. If any other businesses from Bagenalstown are interested or would like to find out more information, they can phone 086 2440728,” they added.

The group also encourages anyone living within any of these areas who would like a demonstration in how this lifesaving equipment works to contact them on the above number.

Now that Covid restrictions have been eased a bit, Bagenalstown Cardiac First Responders are currently looking for volunteers to train as first responders.

So if you are over 18 years of age, live within a 5km radius of the town and would like to help your community, they would love to hear from you.

First responders are called in the event of cardiac arrest, stroke, choking and chest pains. If you would like to learn those lifesaving skills, give them a call – your actions could save someone’s life.

The group say that when someone goes into cardiac arrest, don’t delay, as every second counts. The first responders get the call at the same time as the ambulance, but the fact that their volunteers live locally means that they can be at the scene within minutes, which is vital.

The call taker will have the access code for the AED, while the public can also contact the group on 086 2440728.

An AED is a sophisticated yet easy-to-use medical device that can analyse the rhythm of the heart and, if necessary, deliver an electric shock or defibrillation to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

All AEDs are vital pieces of life-saving equipment and a heavy penalty will be imposed if they are vandalised.