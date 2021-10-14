Legal eagle Chloe joins Kilkenny law firm

By Suzanne Pender

KILKENNY-based legal firm Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan (PKHL) has appointed Hacketstown native Chloe Smith as part of its continued expansion.

A member of a well-known Hacketstown business family, the arrival of Chloe as a trainee solicitor, along with recent appointments, brings staff numbers at PKHL to 37, allowing the firm to continue offering its clients in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the southeast the best possible support and advice.

“As PKHL has been carrying out more work in Carlow, we are particularly pleased that our latest expansion includes a Carlow native,” said John Hickey, managing partner, PKHL.

“Chloe received a bachelor of law degree from IT Carlow in 2019. She will gain experience across a range of different departments in the firm and will be focussing initially on litigation,” he added.

“We are adding these talented individuals to our team in response to our customers’ needs,” said Mr Hickey.

“They will add to our expertise in acquisitions and mergers, family law, conveyancing and probate as well as litigation, he added.”