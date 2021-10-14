Only half of Irish people wash their hands for the recommended amount of time

A new survey carried out by Initial Hygiene has found that just 85 per cent of adults have made efforts to improve their hand hygiene habits since the beginning of the pandemic.

Despite consistent messaging from the Government about handwashing, just 50 per cent of Irish adults say they spend the recommended time of 20 seconds washing their hands.

With Global Handwashing Day just around the corner on October 15th, the survey found 91 per cent of respondents said they would continue to maintain their improved hand hygiene standards.

Furthermore, some 10 per cent of adults said they did not use soap as part of their hand washing process.

The research also found that the pandemic has had a significant impact on peoples hygiene standards.

Some 96 per cent said their use of hand sanitiser had increased since the start of the pandemic, with 85 per cent of respondents saying their would continue to use it in the future.

Initial Hygiene is calling on Irish businesses and organisations to ensure good hand hygiene and handwashing habits in the workplace ahead of this year’s Global Handwashing Day.