Will Leighlinbridge Garda Station reopen?

It has been five years since Leighlinbridge Garda Station was marked for reopening on a pilot basis along with five other shuttered garda stations.

Serving Justice Minister Heather Humphreys gave an update that recently An Garda Siochana along with the OPW have completed the refurbishment of four of the six garda stations earmarked for reopening.

This included garda stations in Donard, Wicklow; Ballinspittel, Cork, Stepaside and Rush in Dublin.

“There are two garda stations remaining which will require refurbishment in order to enable them to reopen; Bawnboy, Co Cavan and Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow.”

In September, the Dáil was told that tenders for refurbishment works had been returned in 2021 for Leighlinbridge Garda Station following a query by Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

In response, minister for state Patrick O’Donovan said: “Tenders for the refurbishment works were issued to contractors in July and submissions returned in August 2021.The evaluation of tenders submitted is nearing completion and subject to the necessary approvals and ongoing discussion, regarding Garda priorities and the availability of funding, with An Garda Síochána it is expected that the contract for the works will be awarded in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

The works were expected to take approximately three months.