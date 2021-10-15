Almost 600k allocated to recreational infrastructure in Carlow

Nearly €600,000 has been allocated to recreational infrastructure in Carlow so far this year with more funding likely to be awarded.

The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme provides funding for the development and enhancement of outdoor recreational infrastructure such as trails, walkways, cycleways, blueways and bridleways in rural areas.

So far this year €371,250 has been awarded to connect the Wicklow Way to the South Leinster Way. €200,000 was provided for the Oak Park Forest Park looped walks while €19,913 has been allocated for signage along the River Barrow towpath.

The 2021 scheme was launched in April and it is hoped successful applicants will be announced by the end of the year.