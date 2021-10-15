Contractor appointed to repair courthouse railings

Friday, October 15, 2021

Cllr Fergal Browne pictured at the railings surrounding Carlow Courthouse

The dilapidated condition of the railings surrounding Carlow Courthouse

 

THE saga of the dilapidated railings surrounding Carlow Courthouse took another tentative step forward this week.

Cllr Fergal Browne confirmed to The Nationalist that the OPW has engaged Francis Haughey Building Contractors to carry out the repair work on the historic railings.

The long-running issue surrounding the restoration of the railings has rumbled on for years, with the OPW, Carlow County Council and the Courts Service all involved in efforts to find a solution.

Earlier this year, tenders were finally sought for the project to restore the railings, with ten sections initially earmarked before final costings and approval could be secured for the remaining sections.

Last week, cllr Browne contacted the OPW for an update on the tendering process, asking if a contractor had been appointed and when work on the railings can begin.

“It is gone beyond a joke at this stage and is causing huge annoyance in Carlow and beyond,” he insisted.
The OPW confirmed that the procurement process is now complete and they have “appointed a contractor to carry out the repair works – Francis Haughey Building Contractors”.

“OPW are engaging with the appointed contractor re planning of the works and I will keep you posted re progress,” they stated.

