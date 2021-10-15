Fund open to Carlow schools to promote non-competitive activities

Carlow Sports Partnership is inviting applications for a secondary school physical activity fund.

Schools can draw down a maximum of €2,500 for programmes and equipment. It is hoped that the fund will increase secondary school’s capacity to promote inclusive and non-competitive activities.

The closing date for applications is 22 October. The funds can be used to upskill teachers to expand the range of recreational sports activities offered in the school along with the purchase of sports equipment to support the delivery of inclusive and non-competitive activities.

The money can also be used for a tutor and implement a schools programme that fosters a development of a link with local sports club.

For more information or to receive a copy of the application form, please contact [email protected] or click here.