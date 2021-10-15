Motorcyclist (20s) dies after collision with car in Dublin

Friday, October 15, 2021

James Cox

A man, aged in his 20s, has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Lucan, Co Dublin on Thursday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the R136 at approximately 8.25pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in 20s, was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries. A postmortem will take place in due course. The driver of the car was uninjured.

An examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since concluded.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Unvaccinated have ‘choice between vaccine and virus,’ says immunologist

Friday, 15/10/21 - 8:48am

Covid: ‘Middle way’ may see partial easing of restrictions

Friday, 15/10/21 - 7:37am

Budget measures ‘will compensate households for forecast price growth’

Friday, 15/10/21 - 6:42am