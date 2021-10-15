Panto coming to Carlow

Refrains of ‘he’s behind you!’ will be blasted out at Visual this December as the panto returns.

Visual announced the return of Striking Productions to the stage to present Freezin – the Quare Cold Panto.

It will take place between Wednesday to Sunday 15-19 December.

The story will focus on the the noble people of The Kingdom of Barrowvale prepare for a festive Christmas ball, an unwelcome witch Queen Carina arrives, casting a spell on Queen Elsie and banishing her into isolation. The entire kingdom worries that Christmas just won’t be the same without sharing it with family and friends. The resident comedy double act return as medical professionals out to investigate, and with the help of the Queen’s Auntie, try to save the day!

The show is based on the classic tale of The Snow Queen with lots of modern twists and turns along the way, and a distinct Carlow flavour added in for good measure. The witty panto is not for snowflakes and everybody is advised to bring their sense of humour to enjoy the experience!

It is directed and written by Robert O’Neill and chorus mistress is Clara Hutchinson.

Tickets can be booked here.