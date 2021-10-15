Pharma firm donates 750 books to two local schools

By Suzanne Pender

THE gift of reading was wrapped up in the pages of an impressive 750 books donated this week to two local primary schools.

St Finian’s NS in Garryhill and Carlow Educate Together NS were gifted over 750 books by MSD Carlow, in association with Children’s Books Ireland, a national charity and arts organisation that champions every child’s right to develop a love of reading.

Each child in the two local primary schools received a book of their own to keep, along with a gift bag, including a copy of ***Mind yourself: mental health and wellbeing guide***, bookmark, stickers and some fun stationary, packed and delivered to schools by MSD Carlow volunteers.

St Finian’s and Carlow ETNS will also have access to Children’s Books Ireland online Mind Yourself activity pack and author and illustrator videos, so that they can make the most of their new books.

“All books gifted on this project have been chosen from our Mind yourself: mental health and wellbeing guide, a ‘first-aid kit’ for worries, sadness, loneliness, anxiety and any number of feelings and a publication we are very proud of,” said Elaina Ryan, CEO of Children’s Books Ireland.

“Research around the impact of the pandemic from the ESRI and the UN shows that Covid-19 has had a profoundly negative effect on the wellbeing of children and young people. As readers, we know the comfort books can provide during a difficult time and there is robust evidence to support this: reading for pleasure can have a positive effect on mental wellbeing, can build empathy in children and young people and is positively linked to better outcomes in later life. We hope the children in St Finian’s NS and Carlow ETNS really enjoy their new books,” she added.

MSD Carlow site lead Marie Martin said MSD Carlow is “absolutely delighted” to have come on board with Children’s Books Ireland to donate these books.

“Being part of the community here in Carlow is hugely important to the team at MSD and we believe that this particular project will hopefully play a key role in encouraging a love of reading in these young children,” said Marie.

“We know from research that reading offers a wide range of developmental benefits for children in particular, not least it helps develop empathy, builds confidence and expands imagination.

“We are delighted to have had this opportunity to support our local community with this project and would like to thank the team at Children’s Books Ireland for all their help and support,” added Marie.

The schools were chosen because of their DEIS status, while each school is also being supported by a gift of new books for their school library.