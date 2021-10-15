Students of the year honoured by KCETB

Borris Vocational School’s Callum Byrne is this year’s Student of the year

In Bagenalstown, Colaiste Aindriu’s student of the year was David Doran

Erin Byrne scooped the award in Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown

Jack Watchorn was named as student of the year in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach

In Tyndall College, Carlow, Leah Sheehan scooped the award for best student

By Elizabeth Lee

THE hard work and dedication of outstanding students was celebrated recently when the Kilkenny/Carlow Education Training Board (KCETB) held its annual student of the year awards ceremony.

The students were joined by their families at the ceremony, which was hosted by

chairman of the education board cllr Peter Cleere and other officials to celebrate the work of students from its 13 schools across the two counties.

Director of schools Pauline Egan said that while the event was organised differently this year because of Covid restrictions, it was important to mark the achievements of students. She also said that it was an important annual event, where the schools could honour their students.

Each of the 13 schools had nominated a student whom they felt had made a significant difference to the life of their school. Ms Egan explained that the selection process is never easy and that each student nomination is all the more special because of this.

The awards are not just about academic achievement but also about the contribution which each student has made to the life of their school. The award recognises the student’s commitment and dedication and their capacity to contribute to the extra-curricular life of the school.

The principals of the schools attended and they outlined the rich and varied achievements of their students and the contribution they had made during their educational journey.

Cllr Cleere presented each of the students with a specially commissioned medal to mark their achievements.

Congratulating the students, chief executive Eileen Curtis said: “You are a role model who represents that which is best in all our schools. Having listened to your citation and in acknowledging the unique challenge you journeyed the past two years pursing your studies during a global pandemic, I’m sure that you are a young person to be proud of, a young person full of hope, resilience and promise.”

She hailed the students as leaders of the future, encouraged them to continue to set high standards and wished them well in their future studies and in their lives. The evening was a fitting celebration for the students and their families and an opportunity for Kilkenny and Carlow ETB to mark their individual contributions to school life.