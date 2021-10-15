What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 14 planning applications between 8 and 15 September.

Ballinkillen: David Corr wishes to construct a domestic garage at The Cottage, Ballinkillen.

Ballon: Cyril and Iris Kaar wish to change of use and refurbishment of former Ballon Credit Union from a commercial building into a residence at Fenagh Road, Ballon.

Cheetah Electronics wishes to retain planning permission for two storage sheds at Craanpursheen, Ballon.

Borris: James King wishes to retain domestic garage and convert attached garage to games room, and attic to store room at Newtown, Borris.

Carlow: Jimmy O’Toole wishes to apply for new vehicular entrance at Dublin Road, Pollerton Big.

Goresbridge: Kelly Dunne wishes to construct a dormer-style dwelling at Ballyellin and Tomdarragh, Goresbridge.

Hacketstown: William and Bridget Timmins wish to retain an unauthorised mobile home used as a dwelling at Clonmore, Hacketstown.

Kellistown: Island Stability Services Limited wishes to apply for ten-year planning permission for the development of a synchronous condenser grid support facility at Kellistown East, Co Carlow. This will connect to the adjoining ESB Kellistown electricity substation. The proposed development will have a projected life span of 50 years. At the end of life, the proposed development can either be decommissioned or refurbished to extend its life. The development is to be located within a site compound c1 ha. It will regulate reactive power on the electricity network and will consist of the following elements: a building (c540 sq m c10m high) to house equipment. Equipment, to be located outside the footprint of the building but within a fenced compound, will include cooling equipment (c160 sq m c3m high), six modular containers to house electrical and control equipment (total area of c195 sq m c5m high), a step-up transformer, an auxiliary transformer, an external circuit breaker, electrical balance of plant, one firefighting water tank. The proposed development will connect by underground cable to the Electricity Supply Board (SESB) 220kV substation adjoining the western boundary of the proposed development site.

Leighlinbridge: Leonard Roche wishes to retain first-floor habitable construction to former storage shed, change of use of ground floor of former storage shed to habitable use, single-storey link building to existing dwelling at Rathellen/Rathellin, Leighlinbridge.

Milford: Cignal Infrastructure Ltd wishes to construct a 30m multi-user lattice telecommunications support structure at Cloghristick, Milford.

Myshall: Samantha Byrne wishes to retain single-storey outbuilding to the rear of the dwelling at Ballinrush, Myshall.

Rathvilly: Slaney Rovers AFC wishes to construct a 24-metre monopole mobile and broadband tower with head frame carrying telecommunications at Patrickswell, Rathvilly.

Tullow: Donal Haskins wishes to construct two steel-framed warehouse/light industrial units at Site 7, Tullow Business Park, Tullowbeg, Tullow.

St Mullins: Oisin Boland and Olivia McDonald wish to erect a dwelling house and garage at Carriglead, St Mullins.