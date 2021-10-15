Young musicians delighted to be back for live rehearsals

By Suzanne Pender

IN MUSIC terms, it was a crescendo for Carlow College of Music last week when, for the first time in months, members were playing together in one room.

Their orchestra, Carlow Youth Orchestra, made a welcome return to Presentation College for their weekly Saturday rehearsals last week, marking an end to months on Zoom.

Likewise down the hall, Spotlight Stage School was also back in full swing at Presentation College, welcoming enthusiastic kids, all bursting to perform.

“We are delighted to be back and back to that sense of normality, rather than just seeing them on a screen or on a Zoom … it was great to see them in person and have that energy back in the room,” said Ciara Armstrong of Spotlight Stage School.

Carlow College of Music held an outdoor concert during the summer, but Saturday marked their first time indoors in months.

“It was fantastic to be back together for rehearsals,” said Majella Swan, director of Carlow College of Music.

“Over half the orchestra were back last week and we’ve moved into a bigger space with windows and doors open and the students were wearing masks,” she adds.

Also making a welcome return was Sing Aloud, the college’s primary school singing ensemble, directed by Melanie O’Reilly.

“They have been doing their rehearsals through Zoom all along, so it was great for them to be back and also to welcome some new members,” said Majella. There are also plans to once again form a senior choir group.

“I love to get a group together for teenagers, so we’d love to hear from anyone interested,” added Majella.

The junior orchestra Staves, under the direction of Delphine Picovici, also returned last Wednesday evening for their rehearsals at Askea Parish Centre.

Carlow College of Music would welcome new members and for further details call 059 9140678.

Spotlight Stage School is hopeful and keeping absolutely everything crossed that they can stage a show in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre next Easter.

“We are working towards a show, but at this stage we don’t know what that will be … it will all depend on restrictions at that time, but it’s great to have something to work towards,” said Ciara.