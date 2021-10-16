Budget day shenanigans are getting tiresome

By Michael Godfrey

THE weeks of speculation as to who will get what in the annual budget are finally over and all of the kite-flying as to who will get what has finally ended.

Once day-to-day spending has been accounted for, there is only so much in the pot. After that, it is up to the ministers for finance and public expenditure to do their magic – which is making everyone feel they are getting something when, in reality, not much is being given out at all.

The mere fact that it now takes two ministers to tell us that says it all. Back in the day, one person had overall responsibility, but as the years went by, a whole government department was created to dish out more ministerial jobs.

The government, any government, is good at that. But it is not always a good thing, because sometimes a government department may be absorbed by another – which is what happened to defence and foreign affairs – and ask any members of our armed forces how that has worked out and you will not be surprised by their answers.

But back to the budget … one kite being floated is all the good news in relation to our old-age pensioners, or senior citizens as they are now called, and rightly so. The latest ‘good news’ figure being bandied about is an increase of €5 a week in the state pension. Can you just imagine the difference €5 will make to any pensioner? But I suppose €5 is better than nothing, considering this important sector of society has not seen any increase in the money they are expected to live on for at least two years.

There are additional benefits, of course, such as the fuel allowance, but put the entire package together and it means people are only barely getting by on state aid at a stage of their lives when they are supposed to be able to have more time to enjoy themselves.

I remember some years ago talking to a retired person, who took a trip on the train every week. It didn’t matter where the train was going, he simply wanted to pass the time, see different faces and, more importantly, stay warm without having to spend money on fuel. That is not living, but the man had no other choice. It was either sit on the train or spend money he didn’t have on fuel, so naturally he sat on the train.

Many retirees would love to take a part-time job, not just to meet people but also to supplement their income. However, there is a problem in this country, which we do not recognise at all: ageism.

In my eyes, I’m still young, but I can remember over ten years ago being interviewed for a job and during the conversation, because that’s all an interview really is, I began to get a ‘feel’ for things. And not being able to contain myself, had to blurt out that I felt the interviewer was only going through the motions, and irrespective of what was on my CV, my experience and my capabilities, I would never be offered the job simply because I was too old.

Naturally, the person opposite me disagreed, but in the end, when I made it quite clear I wouldn’t sue, so to speak, a view was expressed which indicated the interests of the company concerned might be better served by hiring someone with less ‘experience’!

Recently there has been a lot of talk about the need for people to fund their own pensions so as not to be totally reliant on the state when retirement finally arrives. But there has been a lot of talk about that for as long as I can remember, with several government papers of all different colours being published, and nothing happening.

Many moons ago, a fund was set aside to protect state pensions, but it has been raided on a number of occasions to bail out the country from one crisis or another.

Not one sector of society, irrespective of the benefits this year’s budget contains, will be happy with the outcome. There needs to be a mindset change about getting the best value for money, which will free up more funds to spend on services, as well as mandatory retirement, otherwise the problems which currently exist for those who really look for some help on budget day will be left disappointed.