Death notices

Ann Marie (Nancy) Jordan

Thomas Court, Dublin, late of Killedmond, Borris, Co. Carlow, 12 October 2021 Beloved daughter of the late John, Sadly missed by her daughters Sian, her partner Karl and Amy, mother Hannah, grandchildren Nathan, Lauryn, Ali, Naomi and CJ, brothers, sisters, Catherine, Mary, Peter, Deirdre, Helen, Jaki, John, David, Amanda and Anthony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in Peace

Reposing at her parents home: Killedmond, Borris Co. Carlow, R95T1W9 on Monday from 12.30 – 1.15pm with the Rosary at 1.00pm. Nancy’s funeral cortege will leave Killedmond on Monday at 1.45 & drive to St. Fortchern’s Church, Rathanna, R95ND00 for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.