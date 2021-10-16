Three rescued following fire at hotel in Tallaght

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Updated: 8pm

Three people were rescued from a hotel in Tallaght after a fire broke out on Saturday evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade said eight units attended the scene at Glashaus Hotel in Belgard Square, in addition to three ambulance crews.

In images shared on Twitter, plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Traffic diversions were put in place by Gardaí and members of the public were asked to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles to access the scene.

At the request of the fire brigade, Luas services between Tallaght and Belgard were suspended, however they have since resumed.

Emergency services have confirmed the three people were rescued from the building and led to safety. The blaze is now under control, but fire services remain at the scene dampening down hotspots.

Firefighters have also begun escorting those staying in the building to safe areas of the complex to retrieve their belongings. Residents are being asked to assemble at the South side of Belgard Square if they require access.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Arrests made after two men abscond from Cavan prison

Saturday, 16/10/21 - 6:42pm

Young women to save €200 annually on contraception, Fianna Fáil TD claims

Saturday, 16/10/21 - 5:08pm

Cocaine and air guns seized by Gardaí following search in Co Clare

Saturday, 16/10/21 - 3:00pm