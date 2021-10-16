Man found seriously injured after shooting incident in Cork city

  • Home >
Saturday, October 16, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

A man has been injured following a shooting incident in Cork City in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí said they are investigating “a discharge of a firearm” that occurred in Blackpool.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after midnight.

A man in his 20s later went to a Cork hospital where he received treatment for injuries which are serious, said gardaí

However, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

