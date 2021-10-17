16th century effigy returns to Carlow after 200 years

AN EFFIGY of a 16th century knight, a man who has been described ‘as a rapacious land grabber and a ruthless soldier of severe temperament’, has just been returned to Carlow after an absence of 200 years!

The effigy of Robert Hartpole, Constable of Carlow Castle, was returned to Carlow town last Wednesday, 13 October, after a sojourn of approximately 200 years in Portarlington, Co Laois. The effigy had been on display in the People’s Park, Portarlington for the last three decades, but in recent years moves were made by the staff in Carlow County Museum to have the piece brought back home. Hartpole was the Constable of Carlow Castle and High Sheriff of Carlow and Laois. He died in 1594.

John Kelly, editor of ***Carloviana***, who researched Hartpole and was anxious that the effigy be conserved, said: “The Robert Hartpole that emerges from history is rightly viewed as a rapacious land grabber, a ruthless soldier of severe temperament and having of a single-minded ambition to climb to the top of the social ladder. However, Hartpole also had a more enigmatic side. In common with other figures of the period, he had ambiguous loyalties. He retained his Catholic faith, he married a Gaelic Irish woman – an O’Byrne from Tullow – and in at least one account is said to be a ‘maintainer of rebels’.”

The effigy (a carved likeness of a person) is cut from a single block of Carlow limestone, depicting a knight in full armour. The knight’s head, now missing, was resting on a helmet, his hands are folded over his chest. A dog lies at the knight’s feet, whose head is also missing.

Some of an orginal inscription remains, including the date, 1594.

The effigy was rediscovered in 1809 and was moved from Castle Hill to Oak Park, Carlow to protect it. Some time later in the 19th century it was moved by descendants from Carlow to Kilnacourt House, Portarlington, where it was eventually displayed in a local park. However, it suffered the trials and tribulations of being in such an open, public space and consequently was the object of anti-social behaviour, damage from its frequent relocations, exposure to the weather and the splitting and localised polishing of the stone.

Carlow County Museum, members of Laois County Council, the Laois Heritage Office, the National Monuments Service and the National Museum of Ireland commissioned a conservation report, and with the agreement of all the agencies involved, it was decided that the effigy should be conserved and relocated to Carlow County Museum.

Carlow County Museum curator and projec co-ordinator Dermot Mulligan said: “We are pleased to welcome back to Carlow town, after nearly 200 years, the effigy of Robert Hartpole. While he is a controversial character, he was the Constable of Carlow Castle, from hence he shaped and influenced our town and county during the 16th century. The effigy is a piece of our town’s heritage and a fantastic specimen of our local limestone and probably local craftsmanship. Its conservation and relocation has been a co-operative multi-agency approach, with the care and conservation of the effigy remaining the priority throughout the process”.

The effigy of Robert Hartpole can be viewed in Carlow County Museum, where admission is free.