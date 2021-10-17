Climate change is ‘a bridge too far’

Carlow IFA members on the recent protest in Portlaoise

By Suzanne Pender

FARMERS are possibly being pushed “a bridge too far” on the issue of climate change, according to cllr Charlie Murphy.

At last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr Murphy raised the issue of the recent IFA farmers’ protests, remarking there is “a lot of anger out there” as farmers face “three or four huge issues coming down the road”.

Cllr Murphy said there didn’t seem to be much consultation from the government with farmers on the issue of climate change, with emissions expected to be “halved by 2030 and by 2050 gone”.

“I don’t know how that is realistic and I would ask the government to slow down, have a look at this and consult with the farmers, because at the moment it’s maybe a bridge too far,” said cllr Murphy.