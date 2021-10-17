Man arrested in Cork city over taxi driver robberies

Digital Desk Staff
A man has been arrested following a number of reported robberies from taxi drivers in Cork City.
As the Irish Examiner reports, Gardaí said that a man in his 30s was arrested in the city on Saturday.
A statement revealed that on three dates in October, a number of robberies occurred.
On October 6th, a sum of cash was taken after a taxi driver in his 60s was threatened and robbed at knifepoint by a male passenger at Spring Lane, Blackpool.
Another taxi driver in his 60s was threatened and robbed at knifepoint after picking up a male passenger on Thomas Davis Street on October 12th.
In the third incident, a taxi driver in his 70s was threatened at knifepoint after picking up a passenger in the Mayfield area on October 13th.
It is understood that in each case none of the drivers were physically injured.
Gardaí said that a man has been arrested, and he is currently being detained for questioning at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Enquires are ongoing, gardaí added.