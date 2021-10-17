Parking problems at fire station

By Suzanne Pender

PEOPLE can get “very irate” when asked to move their car because they are blocking emergency vehicles at Carlow Fire Station, it was revealed this week.

Astonishingly, firefighters can face the wrath of the public when asking motorists to move their cars, when vehicles are found parked in front of the lifesaving service at Green Lane, Carlow.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue of parking outside the fire station at last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, pointing to a property “lying empty” across from the station, which would take traffic on the road and resolve the issue.

“If fire service vehicles are being blocked, maybe this is the opportunity now to resolve this issue,” said cllr Browne.

Acting chief fire officer Liam Carroll confirmed that parking outside the fire station was an issue, particularly now with schools back.

“We have had situations with people parking outside the door,” he stated, adding that it could potentially block emergency vehicles or prevent firefighters from accessing the station. He confirmed that tickets have occasionally been issued.

Mr Carroll remarked that when firefighters go out to ask people to move “sometimes people get very irate, but it is an operational fire station”, he insisted.