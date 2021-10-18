  • Home >
  • National News >
  • British army veteran on trial for Troubles killing dies with Covid-19

British army veteran on trial for Troubles killing dies with Covid-19

Monday, October 18, 2021

British army veteran Dennis Hutchings, who was standing trial over a Troubles shooting, has died after contracting Covid-19, according to The Irish Times.

The trial had been adjourned on Friday after Mr Hutchings (80) was hospitalised.

Mr Hutchings had been suffering from kidney disease and the court had been sitting only three days a week to enable him to undergo dialysis treatment between hearings.

He was charged with the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974.

The former member of the Life Guards regiment from Cawsand in Cornwall was also charged with a count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. He denied both charges.

Mr Cunningham (27) was shot dead as he ran away from an army patrol across a field near Benburb. – Additional reporting: PA

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man arrested after €100,000 cannabis seizure in Kildare

Monday, 18/10/21 - 9:28pm

Victim found in Co Antrim field with knife wounds ‘was attempted murder’

Monday, 18/10/21 - 9:15pm

Teachers’ union calls for immediate return of Covid testing and tracing in schools

Monday, 18/10/21 - 8:29pm