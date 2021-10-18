Carlow flower club will blossom next week!

Learn to create displays like this with Carlow Flower Club

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Flower Club will be blooming next week when members return after a lengthy break due to social restrictions.

For her much-anticipated return next Tuesday, 26 October, Betty Holden will give a flower arranging demonstration in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

The club hasn’t met since the beginning of the pandemic and is looking forward to welcoming members and visitors to this autumn demonstration. Entry is free for members, while it’s €7 for visitors. All arrangements will be raffled, and raffle tickets will be on sale at the door on the night. Seating will be socially distanced at the event and all Covid guidelines will be followed.

Betty is a talented and entertaining demonstrator and a great night should be in store. The event starts at 8pm.