Carlow in cleanest towns top ten

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW town is back in the top ten of the country’s cleanest towns, having ranked ninth in today’s Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) results.

Carlow was deemed ‘cleaner than European norms’ in the survey carried out by An Taisce, the first IBAL survey post-lockdown.

Carlow had performed poorly in previous surveys, but this time receives praise for An Taisce for its high standard of cleanliness.

‘With no heavily littered sites, this was a remarkable turnaround for Carlow after some poor results in past surveys,’ today’s report indicated.

‘All three approach roads got the top litter grade, creating a very good first impression of Carlow – they were enhanced by floral displays at the roundabouts.

‘This high standard was maintained for several other sites, such as the residential area of Sycamore Road, Four Lakes Retail Park and Potato Market – the latter was an attractively laid-out town centre environment with paving, visitor information and tree planting in good order.’

Portlaoise emerged as the cleanest of the 40 areas surveyed nationwide.