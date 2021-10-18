Consulting firm Aspira to create 40 jobs at new Cork headquarters

Consulting and technology firm Aspira will create 40 jobs at its new headquarters in Cork city.

The Irish-owned company, which already employs 160 people in Ireland, is creating the high-level jobs at its new headquarters at Penrose Dock.

It also announced its intention to open a Portuguese office in November, to enhance delivery capability in response to increased sales activity in mainland Europe.

Chief executive Pat Lucey said business is booming since lockdown restrictions eased.

“Some of their longer-standing strategic projects were put on the backburner, and now that things are getting back to the new type of normal again, we see those projects are being kicked off,” he said.

“We’re getting huge demand from our client base to help them implementing their new technology projects and we see this demand coming internationally… so it’s really exciting – last year was our best year ever. This year has been better again.”

The 40 new roles are due to be rolled out over the next 18 months with the positions to include opportunities for project managers, business analysts and technology professionals.

A number of the roles created will be reserved for new graduates.