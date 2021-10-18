‘Easier’ post-Brexit for Irish to get job teaching English in ‘dream foreign location’

It is easier post-Brexit for Irish people to get a job teaching English in their “dream foreign location”, according to a TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) firm.

The TEFL Org said European demand for teachers from the Republic of Ireland has “increased dramatically” amid the fallout from the UK’s departure from the EU.

It said employers are now seeking teachers who already have a right to work in the EU, with Irish teachers no longer having to compete against those from the UK for jobs.

“Across Europe, in countries such as Spain, we’re seeing the majority of job adverts specifically request that teachers already have the right to work in the country,” said Jennifer Mackenzie, co-founder of The TEFL Org.

“This opens many opportunities for Irish TEFL teachers, particularly as they no longer have to compete against British teachers for jobs.

“It has suddenly become easier for Irish citizens to get jobs teaching English in their dream foreign location. This is good news for people who may have had their job affected by the pandemic, or those simply looking for a new challenge.

“TEFL courses can be accessed from anywhere, with a range of online learning that offers a gateway into exploring new cities and places while completing rewarding and important teaching work.

“We would encourage anyone in the Republic of Ireland who is considering teaching abroad to do so, as now is the ideal time.”

A recent study by English language teaching job platform TEFL.com found that of all European language schools canvassed, around 60 to 100 per cent of current staff were either already European residents or had applied for permanent residency.

The TEFL Org said there was a general consensus that teachers from Ireland could now have a greater choice of EU jobs.

Britain’s new status as a non-EU country means EU employers need to obtain a work authorisation for British employees, which will only be approved if roles fall within the activities listed in the shortage occupations list. Employees will then have to apply for a work and residence visa.