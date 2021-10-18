Feral cats on the rise in Carlow

FERAL cat colonies are on the rise in Carlow town and other county towns. The Carlow Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is urging people to get their cats spayed and neutered due to uncontrolled breeding, which is leading to a miserable and short life for many kittens.

In some housing estates in Carlow there are uncontrolled colonies of up to 30 cats.

Most people will know of a semi-feral cat who prowls around feeding on food left out for him by well-meaning locals. However, this can have a detrimental effect.

“No-one will leave an animal hungry, but it’s more important to neuter them than feed them. They will find food themselves,” said Jane Hammond Kelly of Carlow SPCA.

If people believe there is a feral cat around, they could contact Carlow SPCA and would be walked through what to do and assist in its capture. There are a couple of controlled feral cat colonies around Carlow town, including areas such as College Street, where neutered cats are fed by volunteers.

Feral cats carry no disease harmful to humans and typically sleep in derelict areas. At the heart of the neutering appeal is animal welfare. Cats can produce up to five litters a year – dozens of little kittens that face a cruel end.

“They have a very high mortality rate. Between disease, the cold and the hunger, that is nature’s way of controlling it. It’s a miserable end. Neutering stops that,” said Jane.



