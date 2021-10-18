Fundraiser in memory of Rathvilly man

A FUNDRAISING event in memory of a beloved Rathvilly man will take place this weekend. The family and friends of Mark Mahon will raise funds for the Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) charity when they run the virtual Dublin City Marathon this Sunday, 24 October.

In October 2020, Mark and his family took on the virtual Dublin City Marathon. He was a keen runner and loved doing it.

Heartbreakingly, Mark died suddenly in February, just a few weeks after his 26th birthday.

A private in the defence forces posted to the 3rd Infantry Battalion, Mark had served with distinction as part of a United Nations interim force in Lebanon.

Son of Rachel and Mark and brother to Megan, Mark is remembered as having a zest for life and was passionate about anything he set his mind to. His passing has been a devastating loss, and Mark’s family and friends are running to raise awareness and vital funds for CRY, an organisation that has helped the Molloy family and many others.

To make a contribution, click here.