Old bank building in Borris shouldn’t be ‘sold off’

By Suzanne Pender

AN ICONIC historical building in the centre of Borris shouldn’t simply be “sold off”, insisted a local councillor.

Cllr Willie Quinn raised the issue of the former Bank of Ireland premises in the town, closed recently by the bank as part its nationwide policy.

Cllr Quinn reflected on the “sad day” it would be for the town if this iconic building with huge history attached and dating back over 100 years to the Kavanaghs is eventually sold privately.

“I’m asking the council and the enterprise office to look seriously at this and see what other use this building could be put to, something that would give a boost to the town,” said cllr Quinn.

He raised the issue as Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise, was explaining the local enterprise development plan.

The detailed plan outlined the work of the Local Enterprise Office (LEO), the various training, mentoring and development programmes offered and the schemes to support small and medium enterprises.

Mr Comerford touched on the plans to develop Enterprise House, reminding members that securing funding for the project was a “competitive market” and required the support of national funding and local match funding, but they remain optimistic.

Cllr Charlie Murphy asked about childcare in relation to the county’s businesses, while cllr Brain O’Donoghue queried staffing levels at the enterprise office considering their “large workload”.

Mr Comerford said there was “a very large narrative” around hubs and co-working and the sustainability of these hubs. He stated that LEO was looking at a location in Carlow, Bagenalstown and two in Hacketstown, but was taking a “prudent approach”, adding that it was also important that the private market kicks in.

Mr Comerford said that childcare was a matter for the county’s childcare committee, which will establish a need in an area and the financial supports available.

The plan was then proposed by cllr O’Donoghue and seconded by cllr Andrea Dalton.