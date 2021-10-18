  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Police come to aid of seal last seen in Belfast Lough with a can stuck in its jaw

Police come to aid of seal last seen in Belfast Lough with a can stuck in its jaw

Monday, October 18, 2021

By Rebecca Black, PA

A young harbour seal that sparked concern after it was spotted in Belfast Lough with a drink can lodged in its mouth has been assisted in Scotland.

Unsuccessful efforts were made to help the seal when it was spotted in Belfast Harbour earlier this month.

It has now emerged that over the weekend military police at a base in Clyde on the west coast of Scotland were able to approach the seal and remove the Red Bull can from its lower jaw.

 

A spokesman said: “MoD Police Clyde Marine Unit officers freed this animal in distress and would urge people to take extra care in how they dispose of their rubbish near any waterway.”

Earlier in the month there were unsuccessful attempts to help the seal by the Lagan Search and Rescue Team, working with police, Belfast Independent Lifeboat and charity Debbie Doolittle’s Wild Life along with specialists from Exploris Aquarium Seal Sanctuary.

The seal had last been spotted in Belfast close to Harland and Wolff shipyard last Friday, when the can was still stuck in its mouth.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man says he was asked for €75 monthly ‘pet rent’ for two cats

Monday, 18/10/21 - 7:33pm

Revenue employee challenges exclusion from sick leave scheme

Monday, 18/10/21 - 6:33pm

Revenues at CervicalCheck scandal lab increased by 40% after issues became public

Monday, 18/10/21 - 6:32pm