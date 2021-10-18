Tyrone’s Cathal McShane and Olympian Emmet Brennan among stars backing Movember 2021

  • Home >
Monday, October 18, 2021

All-Ireland winning footballer Cathal McShane, Olympic boxer Emmet Brennan and celebrity chef Eoin Sheehan are among the ‘Mo Bro ambassadors’ supporting this year’s Movember campaign.

The appeal, held each November, aims to raise awareness surrounding key health issues faced by men, including mental health issues, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Participants are being encouraged to grow a moustache or move 60km during the month, with all funds going towards supporting men’s health projects.

Founded in 2003, Movember has funded over 1,250 men’s health projects around the world while encouraging men of all ages to take ownership of their health.

2021 Mo Bro ambassadors Christian Hoey from Sam’s Barbers, celebrity chef Eoin Sheehan, Movember Irish country director, Jake O’Connor, Olympic boxer Emmet Brennan and Tyrone footballer Cathal McShane, who are throwing their weight behind the campaign. Photo: Brian McEvoy

According to a recent survey conducted by Empathy Research on behalf of the charity, men account for three in every four deaths by suicide in Ireland, while 60 per cent of respondents said they never, or very rarely, speak about their mental health.

The pandemic has also had a notable impact on men’s mental health, with 62 per cent of men aged 35-44 stating Covid-19 has had an adverse impact on their emotional well-being, increasing to 63 per cent among the 18-24 cohort.

The study also found that only four in every 10 men regularly check for symptoms of testicular cancer, despite it being the most common type of cancer among young men.

Speaking at Monday’s launch, Movember’s Irish country director Jake O’Connor said the charity has been working hard to “change the narrative around men’s health, both physical and mental”.

“It is important that men, both young and old, realise that they can and must reach out, and we must do everything to normalise the conversation around our emotional well-being.

“We are urging the public, men and women, young and old, to get behind the campaign this month and to show your support in whatever way you can. We want men to open up, reach out and check it out, and we are calling for support to help make this happen,” Mr O’Connor added.

More information on how members of the public can get involved, along with more fundraising ideas can be found on the Movember website.

