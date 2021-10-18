Vandals smashed windows of ten vintage cars in Hacketstown

VANDALS smashed the windows of ten cars at a property near Hacketstown. Car collector and owner William Kelly described the wanton destruction as “unbelievable”.

The vintage cars had been kept at a property at Borkill More on the road between Hacketstown and Kiltegan. During the incident, an occupied house on the property was also broken into and ransacked, which is being investigated by gardaí in Baltinglass.

William, a mechanic and panel beater, has had a lifelong interest in cars and has been collecting and restoring them for 30 years.

“Why someone would destroy them … it’s unbelievable. It should be in anyone’s heart to try and preserve old things. I have done that,” he said. “You won’t get these again. When they go away for scrap, you won’t get them again. They are so scarce.”

William had not visited the property in some weeks and the crime is believed to have taken place between 25 September and 9 October. Thousands of euros worth of damage was caused by the senseless act and William said replacing the windows would be challenging due to their scarcity. “They are rarer than hen’s teeth in some cases,” he said.

The scene was investigated by forensic experts, as William picked up the pieces.

“How are they going to be fixed? Where do you start?” said William.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area in recent weeks is asked to contact 059 6482610.