Brave Aoife, 8, raised €21k for children’s hospitals

Aoife, right, with her little sister, Tara, and her parents, Olive and Martin

Aoife Treacy sporting her new hairstyle after getting her locks chopped for charity

By Elizabeth Lee

AN eight-year-old girl who’s being treated for cancer has just raised €21,712 for the children’s hospitals where she’s being cared for.

Aoife Treacy from Pollerton Manor, Carlow chopped off her beautiful, long red hair to donate it to the Rapunzel Foundation, an Irish organisation that collects ponytails to make natural hair wigs for people who have lost their own hair, especially as a result of chemotherapy. She had intended to cut off her hair for the charity, having heard of its work some years ago and had grown her ponytail to the requisite length. She was going to go for the chop after she made her First Holy Communion, but at Easter she fell ill with backache.

She was quickly diagnosed with a type of cancer called Langerhans’ Cell Histiocytosis (LCH), which would require major surgery to remove a tumour and reconstruct part of her spine, which had been damaged by the growth. Before starting a course of chemotherapy, which was likely to result in the loss of her hair, Aoife decided to go ahead with her plans to get her hair cut for the Rapunzel Foundation.

Aoife’s family set up a Just Giving page (www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aoifetreacy) to raise awareness of what she had done and also to raise funds for the Children’s Health Foundation, an umbrella organisation covering the two hospitals that have looked after Aoife so well – Crumlin Hospital and Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

The funds started to pour in as news got around about Aoife’s amazing act of generosity, at the very time that she was about to bravely undergo surgery and treatment. Aoife, who initially hoped to raise €1,000, was blown away by the response and people’s generosity. She is incredibly grateful to all her family, friends and the many strangers who supported her in raising so much money and who sent her such lovely messages at a time when she needed a boost.

Not only that, but Aoife’s teacher in Bennekerry NS, Marie Kenny, was so inspired by her that she also decided to cut her gorgeous hair in solidarity and donated it to the Princess Trust Foundation.

Aoife and her teacher, Marie Kenny, sporting similar hair dos!

Thankfully Aoife didn’t lose all of her hair in the end and is still sporting her red bob. She hopes her ponytail has been used by the Rapunzel Foundation to make a wig for somebody who needed it. Maybe they’ve even been getting compliments on its unusual red colour, just like Aoife has for so many years!

Aoife’s chemo treatment is due to continue until next May, but she is doing well. She no longer needs to wear a neck or back brace after her surgery and has even been allowed to go back to horse riding, which is her favourite thing to do with her little sister Tara.

Aoife’s proud family – mum Olive, dad Martin and little sister Tara – were with her last week when she handed over a cheque for €21,712 to the staff at the Children’s Health Foundation.