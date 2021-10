By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a break-in at a house in the Leaney area of Ardattin at the weekend. The burglary happened on Sunday afternoon when a window at the rear of the house was smashed to gain entry. The incident occurred between 1.30pm and 4pm. A sum of money in coinage was taken. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact gardaí.