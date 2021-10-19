Cabinet meeting to debate easing of Covid restrictions

The Cabinet is due to meet this morning to discuss the next stage in the easing of Covid-19 restrictions which is due to take place on Friday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met on Monday to finalise their advice for Government, which was relayed to the coalition leaders and senior Ministers on Monday evening.

According to The Irish Times, discussions on the matter between Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan continued until late last night.

It is expected the Government will go ahead with loosening some restrictions, while Covid passes are likely to remain for customers wishing to access indoor drinking and dining, and face coverings are also thought to be here to stay.

While there is said to be “no panic” among health officials regarding the recent uptick in Covid cases and hospitalisations as they are said to believe the vaccine rollout will protect the health service from becoming overwhelmed, the impact on waiting lists for non-Covid care and trolley numbers is being considered.

On Monday, 1,578 new cases of the virus were confirmed by the Department of Health, while there were 484 people in hospital, 73 of whom were in intensive care.

Although the Government is reportedly eager to stick as closely as possible to the timeline for the reopening of the country, some Ministers are expected to advocate a more cautious approach at today’s Cabinet meeting, highlighting the need avoid reintroducing restrictions for areas of the economy which have reopened.

Compliance with the checking of Covid certs, social distancing and mask wearing in hospitality settings is also expected to be an area of focus, while guidance on antigen testing may also be offered.

An announcement by the Taoiseach is expected to take place around lunchtime, however, this will depend on the length of the preceding Cabinet meeting.