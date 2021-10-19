Fire service report gets approval

By Suzanne Pender

A COMPREHENSIVE five-year plan of the procedures, operations and functions of Co Carlow Fire and Rescue Service was presented at last week’s council meeting.

Acting chief fire officer Liam Carroll presented the extensive plan, which is a statutory obligation under the Fire Safety Act, outlining the service’s objectives and operating duties in terms of inspections of properties and the rescue and recovery of people. There are four stations in the county – Carlow town, Muinebheag, Tullow and Hacketstown – along with a training and development centre in Hacketstown.

Mr Carroll said that in 2020 Carlow Fire Service attended 543 operational incidents. Road traffic incidents were significantly affected by Covid-19. They were reduced by half or more, particularly during the 12-week period of March to May, when the service attended just eight such incidents.

Mr Carroll stated that July and August 2021 had been “particularly bad for us”, with a large number of structural fires in domestic settings. “So it is cyclical; it tends to go up and down, but the average number of incidents we attend is between 600 and 700 emergency calls every year,” he stated.

Among those incidents are gorse fires on the Blackstairs during the months of March and April, grass fires in housing estates and road traffic incidents. Mr Carroll stated that while the M9 has reduced the number of road traffic incidents, greater speed has meant that those incidents are often more severe and cause more fatalities.

The service also carries out water rescue/recovery, with a boat crew designated in Carlow town. “Unfortunately, it is becoming more and more common over the years,” he added.

Mr Carroll also stated that future prevention and technical fire safety was also a significant part of the service’s work and was “a huge body of work in itself”. Community work, including home fire safety checks and working with various agencies, including An Garda Síochána, were other aspects of their remit.

The building control system is also under the remit of Carlow Fire and Rescue Service, while arrangements are in place with neighbouring county fire services, should the need arise.

Mr Carroll stated that the service does have a modern fleet, equipment and stations, adding that “we are very fortunate in that regard”. He accepted that Muinebheag Fire Station was “not as good as the other three”, but during the lifetime of this plan, capital works would be carried out on the Muinebheag station.

Mr Carroll stated that while Carlow Fire and Rescue Service was a small service, it was “very much ahead of the game nationally” with a “very dedicated firefighters, who are up there with the best in the country”.

“Other services look to our services,” added Mr Carroll.

The plan was then unanimously adopted by members.