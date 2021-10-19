Kildavin was buzzing as locals gave their all for Fittest Family title

By Suzanne Pender

TYRE pulls, jumping bales, crawling through cargo nets, 200m dash and the dreaded hanging tough!

There was no challenge too great for the mighty families from Kildavin/Clonegal, who recently took on their own version of the hugely popular TV show Fittest Families. The event, organised by Kildavin Clonegal GAA, was supported by all four organisations within the club – the juveniles, ladies, camogie and GFC, with lots of banter and fierce rivalry adding to the exciting atmosphere!

‘Kildavin/Clonegal Fittest Family’ took place over four weekends, with 16 families battling it out for the top spot.

The response was incredible – welcoming competitors aged six to 56 and generating a tremendous buzz in the community after 18 months like no other.

“I came up with the idea and then I approached the club, and they thought it was a great idea, so myself and Catherine Callaghan started organising it, then put a call out for families to take part,” said organiser Wayne Austin.

The families that stepped up were the Awesome Austins (Austin family), Kick Ass Callaghans (Callaghan family), Crash and Byrnes (Byrne family), Opposing Ozzies (Osborne family), Sheppards4sure (Sheppard family), Not Fast but Furious Coxes (Cox family), Dunnebeliveables (Dunne family), Finntastic4 (Finn family), The Kirwinners (Kirwan family), Mighty Murfs (Murphy family), Ninja Nolans (Nolan family), Nifty Nolans (another Nolan family), King Kennys (Kenny family), Krazy Kavanaghs (Kavanagh family), Third Degree Byrnes (another Byrne family) and Kelly Crushers (Kelly family).

The teams had to be from the same household with a maximum of two members over 17. All members of the family took on each challenge, which was timed. The best three times were then averaged to determine the team’s ultimate time.

“It meant that families with younger children were still in contention,” explained Wayne.

Not only had each family their own unique nickname, they even had their own coach – Davy Fitz style!

The seven coaches were the ‘Notorious’ Paul Kelly, Dan ‘Super Mario’ Murphy, Mark ‘Maverick’ Nolan, Daryl ‘the Ginger Wizard’ Roberts, ‘Ruthless’ Rebecca Murphy, Gillian ‘Principal Coach’ Murphy and Kim ‘Queen of the Smurfs’ Nolan.

And just like Davy or Anna or Donncha, the Kildavin/Clonegal coaches ran every step with their families and really got into the event, too!

From creating the challenges to marshalling the events, timing the challenges, coaching and catering, the community and club really came together to make it all happen.

Local company Dampdoctor, run by Colin and Liz Nolan, also came on board with sponsorship.

Among the many highlights was the very first event, the 200m dash, while few will ever forget the exciting ‘hang tough’ segment, with incredible eight-year-old Aoibhinn Dunne hanging on for an eye-watering seven minutes!

Brenda Kirwan also drew gasps of admiration from those watching on in the ‘Back Against the Wall’ challenge, managing to hold herself up for an astonishing 28 minutes!

All of the families gathered points from each event, with the weekly leader board a great source of excitement for everyone at the end of each weekend. Incredibly, after three weekends of challenges, three families were tied on 66 points – the Crash and Byrnes, the Dunnebeliveables and Sheppards4sure.

A time trial saw the Dunnebeliveables eliminated, leaving the Byrnes and the Sheppards going head to head to compete for the coveted title.

The grand final was a terrific day at Spellman Park, with catering and even free ice-cream for all. Tension was at fever pitch as the final two families faced an obstacle course like no other – from a log carry to balance beam and a tyre flip to hauling themselves through a rat-run!

Ultimately, the Byrne family consisting of dad Barry, mum Lorraine and daughters Aoibhinn, Caoimhe and Saoirse emerged as winners and were crowned Kildavin/Clonegal’s Fittest Family, while winning coach Kim Nolan also received a trophy and the adulation of her community.

“There was a great atmosphere, and it was a great community event,” said Wayne.

“Yeah, we probably will go at it again next year; I’ve had a few families approach me already,” he added.

Wayne would like to thank all who supported the event, including head marshal Joe Mernagh, assisted by his daughter India, official timekeepers Olivia Mernagh, Celine Slye and Yvonne Dunne, and main sponsors Colin and Liz Nolan from Dampdoctor.