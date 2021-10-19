  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Live: Normal trading hours to return for hospitality, nightclubs reopening with restrictions

Live: Normal trading hours to return for hospitality, nightclubs reopening with restrictions

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

James Cox

The Government will announce the next phase of reopening today, with some restrictions to be loosened. while others including the use of Covid vaccine certificates, will remain in place.

An announcement by the Taoiseach is expected to take place around lunchtime, however, this will depend on the length of the preceding Cabinet meeting.

A number of the measures we can expect from Friday include the following:

  • The Government has confirmed the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised nightclubs can reopen but with restrictions in place like Covid certs.
  • Normal trading hours are likely to resume for in pubs, restaurants and wider hospitality.
  • Vaccine passes are likely to be required to access hospitality until at least the end of the year.
  • Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed everyone over the age of 60 is going to be offered a Covid vaccine booster.
  • Nphet has recommended public health restrictions such as social distancing and mask wearing should remain in place until February 2022.
  • The return to full capacity at sports grounds is expected to be approved, provided it is an outdoor activity.
  • Minister Donnelly has said the use of antigen testing will now be expanded to include the close contacts of anyone who tests positive for the virus.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid reopening: What restrictions will lift on October 22nd?

Tuesday, 19/10/21 - 12:28pm

Pandemic posed challenges in providing cancer care, Oireachtas committee told

Tuesday, 19/10/21 - 12:21pm

Man (23) dies in hospital following Portadown assault

Tuesday, 19/10/21 - 11:42am