Paul Quinn murder: Gardaí urge anyone with information to come forward on 14th anniversary

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Gardaí still believe that there are people out there with information about Paul Quinn’s death, ahead of the 14th anniversary of his murder

The 21-year-old, from Cullyhanna, was beaten to death by a gang of around a dozen men in a farm shed across the border near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on October 20th 2007.

His family blame members of the IRA, but Sinn Féin has long denied republican involvement.

Gardaí belive that there are still people with information in the local community who have yet to come forward.

Superintendent Gary Walsh, of Carrickmacross Garda station, said: “Personal relationships and circumstances of individuals will change over time. People who have information about Paul’s murder may now be better placed to come forward and speak with gardai.”

Paul Quinn (PA Media)

Twenty-three people have been arrested as part of the investigation, which gardaí say is ongoing.

Fourteen people have been arrested in the Republic of Ireland, while nine have been arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In a statement on Tuesday, a Garda spokesperson said that gardaí were still working with PSNI officers in a bid to solve the murder.

In August, garda detectives and officers from the PSNI’s major investigations team carried out inquiries in South Armagh as part of the investigation.

Gardai on Tuesday described solving the murder as of the “utmost priority”.

Police for anyone with information to come forward “no matter how small or insignificant” it might seem.