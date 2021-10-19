By Suzanne Pender

RECRUITING firefighters “is a problem” not just in Co Carlow but right across the country.

At last week’s meeting of Cralow County Council acting chief fire officer Pat Carroll said that recruitment was a problem but reflected that the work of the firefighter was “a huge commitment”.

Cllr John Pender had asked about staffing levels at Tullow Fire Station, adding he was aware they required additional staff and asked if the matter “had been rectified”.

Mr Carroll stated that on two occasions last year the fire service had attempted to recruit for the Tullow service. “It is our intention to try again,” he said, adding that “this is a problem across the country”.