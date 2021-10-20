Almost full reopening of hospitality sector to be announced

Fáilte Ireland will publish new guidelines on Thursday night which will outline the almost full reopening of the hospitality sector.

Most pre-pandemic operations will resume for nightclubs and live music venues, while the majority of remaining restrictions in pubs, restaurants and bars will also be lifted.

An hour-long meeting between Government officials and representatives of the hospitality industry on Wednesday afternoon was described as “very successful”, with a number of anomalies resolved.

Officials reassured nightclubs and live music venues about a number of key issues that were causing confusion, according to The Irish Times.

Industry representatives and officials will hold a further meeting on Thursday ahead of Fáilte Ireland issuing its guidelines that night.

“We are moving in the right direction. We would expect the guidelines to be issued tomorrow evening so that normalisation of hospitality would be restored but within public health guidelines,” said Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

Restaurants and bars will be in a position to take multiple bookings while the provision for bar service and seating will be the same for all hospitality venues.

Capacity in restaurants and pubs is one outstanding issue.

The one-metre social distancing rule between tables will be removed if venues are allowed to return to full capacity.