Boil water notice issued in Borris

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for people in Borris who get their water from the public water supply. The decision was issued with immediate effect by Irish Water and Carlow County Council following consultation with the Health Service Executive.

A map of the affected area is attached. If any customer is unsure on whether or not the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, they should visit www.water.ie or alternatively, customers can contact the Irish Water customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to issues with the treatment process at the water treatment plant. The notice affects approximately 560 people supplied by the Borris Public Water Supply.

Irish Water and Carlow County Council say they will continue to work to rectify the issues at Borris Water Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.