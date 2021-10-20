Condition of disused Baltinglass pub slated

The Dutchman’s Inn in Baltinglass

Locals are concerned about the state of the building, especially the roof where slates have become dislodged

By Elizabeth Lee

BALTINGLASS tidy towns has appealed to local residents and other interested people to write to Wicklow Co Council about the condition of a disused pub.

Known locally as The Dutchman’s, the pub has been vacant in recent years and has been showing severe signs of neglect. In a state of advanced disrepair, the plaster is crumbling off the walls and there are holes in the roof where slates have fallen off.

It occupies a prominent position in the town, being on the corner of Edward Street and the town’s only bridge, so it’s an eyesore. Its location at a busy junction has also caused concern on safety levels.

Terri Kenny, the chairperson of the local tidy towns group, has set up an awareness campaign about the state of the building and is asking people to send photographs of the former watering hole into the local council.

“One of those slates is going to hit someone. They’re not just loose, they’re dislodged. It’s frightening to see the condition of it,” Terri told The Nationalist. “We want as many people as possible to contact the council about it because someone will get injured. The building has been lying idle for years. We want something done about it before there’s a fatality.”

Wicklow Co Council has acknowledged that it is in receipt of a complaint about The Dutchman’s Inn and is investigating the matter.