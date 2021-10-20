Death notices and funeral announcements

Hugh O’BYRNE

Ballykealy, Ballon, Carlow

October 19th 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Maura and much loved father of Rory, Sinéad, Eoghain, Thomas, Liam, John and the late Fíach. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers Fr. Gerard, John and Fr. William, sister Mary, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Mary, Florina, Siobhán, Chérie and Nicola, his 15 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Edward and Donal.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12noon in St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballon. Burial afterwards in Rathoe Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The Mass may be viewed on the church webcam using this following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

Anne Regan (née Redmond)

Borris, Carlow

Peacefully in the loving care of the nursing staff at Borris Lodge Nursing Home, predeceased by her husband Jack; sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Paul, and John, grandchildren, sister Kathleen, son in law Sly, daughter in law Sam, sister in law Rose, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris from 4pm on Thursday with removal at 7pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Borris. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

James Subhas Bose

Peacefully, in London, and formerly of India and Raheenwood, Fenagh, Co. Carlow.

Beloved husband of his heartbroken wife Margaret (née Kavanagh). Deeply regretted by his extended family in India, England and Ireland.

May James’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday, October 22nd, at 11am in Saint Lazerian’s Church, Drumphea, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass and burial is in conjunction with current government guidelines.

Mary Fahy (née Kelly)

Carragh Grove, Salthill, Galway / Tullow, Carlow

Mary passed away peacefully on the 18th October, in the loving care of her family after a brief illness. Predeceased by her brothers Patrick and Charles Kelly.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Tom and by her children Declan, Helen and Michael and their partners, sisters Kathleen and Rose, grandchildren Rachael, Tara, Darragh, Ronan and Saoirse, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at the O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway (H91 V1K8) on Thursday, 21st October, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mary at 11 a.m. on Friday, 22nd October at the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra (H91 Y2TT). Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery. If you are attending the Mass, please refrain from shaking hands and wear a mask.

Livestream Link for Mass: https://www.churchtv.ie/knocknacarra/

Family flowers only please . Donations, if preferred, to Galway Simon Community.