Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Antrim industrial estate

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By Dominic McGrath and Trevor Marshallsea, PA

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at an industrial estate in Antrim.

Antrim and Newtownabbey police said in a tweet they were called to the fire in Stiles Way at the Rathenraw Industrial Estate around 8.30pm.

Several nearby residents and local South Antrim MLA Pam Cameron have reported on social media hearing a number of large explosions from the fire.

Roy Purvis, Group Commander at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, told the PA news agency 38 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, alongside with six appliances.

He said it started in a single lorry on Tuesday evening before spreading to around 30 other trailers.

Foam and water jets are being used by firefighters to tackle the blaze and to bring it under control.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Police have asked residents near the estate to “stay indoors and keep their windows closed due to large amounts of smoke in the area”.

